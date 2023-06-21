Public Safety Heroes has postponed its Public Safety Expo from this Saturday to July 29. Representatives from many departments, agencies and organizations dedicated to public safety are expected to participate. Additional information will be available in the print edition of The Warren Record, online and on Facebook in upcoming weeks.
