Warren County Emergency Services Director Dennis Paschall has announced his plans to retire.
Paschall told the newspaper last week that he has submitted his intent to retire this year to county government, but is working to finalize his date for retirement.
His career with the emergency services department has spanned more than 40 years,
Paschall worked with EMS for many years, working his way up through the ranks to supervisor and to Emergency Management director. He served as Emergency Services director on an interim basis after Doug Young left that position in late 2015.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners appointed Paschall as Emergency Services director in March 2016.
