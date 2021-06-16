Warren County Cooperative Extension will offer L.I.F.T., a new, in-person group-based fitness and nutrition program for older adults that can help them to develop relationships, improve functional fitness, and improve emotional health.
The deadline to register at https://go.ncsu.edu/warren_lift is June 18.
Cooperative Extension will send out packets to all enrollees that will include a page for a physician to complete. When Cooperative Extension receives the packet back, a brief functional assessment will be scheduled.
Classes will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the John Graham Gym on Wilcox Street in Warrenton from July 19 until Aug. 16.
For more information, contact Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or email cmsmith2@ncsu.edu.
