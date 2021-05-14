Warren New Tech High School has been notified that science teacher Draxie Elswick has been named a North Carolina Energy Literacy Fellow for 2021.
Elswick, an Emory & Henry College graduate and Teach for America corps member, has also been honored as the Warren County Schools nominee for the prestigious North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Beginning Teacher Award.
The North Carolina Energy Literacy Fellows program engages teachers in yearlong professional development focusing on building their knowledge and ability to held students reach a deeper understanding of renewable energy sources, as well as the opportunities for careers in the energy sector.
Teachers of grades eight through 12 who work within North Carolina’s Duke Energy service territories are eligible for the fellows program.
