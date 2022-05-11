Lawrence Attaway, 41, of Warrenton, was ruled incapable to proceed to trial on a felony assault charge related with the 2021 shooting of his mother at a Warrenton residence.
He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. According to the order for his arrest, Attaway was accused of shooting his mother with a pellet/BB handgun. Law enforcement reports from the time indicated that she was struck in the side of her face and in the hand, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Attaway appeared before Judge John M. Dunlow in Warren County Superior Court last week. After finding him incapable of proceeding, Dunlow ordered that Attaway be committed.
In the past, Attaway faced charges of felony first-degree murder and misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury in connection with the shooting death of Warren County sheriff’s deputy William Henry Weatherly in the late 1990s. In the years since that time, a serious of evaluations was conducted to determine his capacity for standing trial. In 2015, a judge dismissed the charges against Attaway.
Other cases
Additional pleas entered or judgments handed down during last week’s court session were as follows:
• Joshua Dawson, plea of guilty to felony larceny of motor vehicle; sentenced to four-14 months in the Department of Adult Correction; court costs, attorney fees and restitution to be civil judgments.
• Elissa Gleason, plea of guilty to felony assault inflicting physical injury on a detention employee; sentenced to six-17 months in the DAC; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments.
• Anthony Haislip, pleas of guilty to two counts of felony breaking and/or entering; sentenced to 18-31 months in the DAC; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments; recommended obtain GED and undergo substance abuse treatment; charges of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny after break/enter and felony obtain property by false pretense voluntarily dismissed.
• Corinthian Dorentae Perry, plea of guilty to misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle; sentenced to 45 days in the Warren County Detention Center; court costs and attorney fees to be civil judgments; charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle voluntarily dismissed.
• Jaquesha Brendia Hargrove, plea of guilty to felony identify theft; sentenced to 13-25 months in the DAC, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments, continue treatment and take all medications prescribed; court costs and attorney fees waived; does not have to pay probation supervision fee; additional count of felony identity theft and two counts of felony obtain property by false pretense voluntarily dismissed; plea of guilty to misdemeanor flee/elude arrest and misdemeanor assault on a government official/employee; sentenced to 60 days in the WCDC at the expiration of the previous sentence; suspended upon same conditions; court costs waived; charges of driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, reckless driving to endanger, unsafe passing yellow line, communicating threats, felony malicious contact by prisoner/throw and misdemeanor solicit prostitution-m voluntarily dismissed.
• Steven Howard Hight, charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury voluntarily dismissed.
• Marcus Cayne Martin, plea of guilty to misdemeanor resisting a public officer; sentenced to three days in the WCDC; court costs and $150 fine to be civil judgments; additional count of misdemeanor resisting a public officer, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, no operators license, speeding, fail to heed light or siren, fail to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, drive left of center and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun voluntarily dismissed.
• Demonatae Javon Alston, 24 counts each of felony financial card theft, felony identity theft and felony obtain property by false pretense voluntarily dismissed.
• James Leon Ragland, plea of guilty to misdemeanor maintain and vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance; sentenced to 45 days in the WCDC, suspended, 12 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $100 fine, complete 24 hours of community service within 90 days and undergo a substance abuse assessment; probation transferred to Vance County; charges of felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and two counts of felony sell/deliver marijuana voluntarily dismissed.
• Jeffrey Leon Hargrove, plea of guilty to felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; sentenced to six-17 months in the DAC, suspended, 24 months supervised probation; ordered to pay court costs and $260 attorney fee, and undergo a substance abuse assessment.
