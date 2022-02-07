The free COVID-19 testing sponsored by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government will continue this week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
This week’s testing schedule is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 7: Continuing through 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Testing will be closed for a half-hour lunch break each day.
Appointments are required for Rapid Tests (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests only.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
