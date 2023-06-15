Public Safety Heroes will hold its kick-off event, a Public Safety Expo, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, located at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
The event will highlight many aspects of public safety, including fire, medical services and law enforcement.
Participating in the Public Safety Expo will be the American Red Cross (which will be hosting a blood drive along with the Arcola Fire Department), Duke Life Flight, UNC Carolina Air Care, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the NC Forest Service with Smokey Bear, the Warren County and Halifax County Fire Marshal’s Offices with Sparky the Dog, Emergency Medical Services and fire departments, and Safe Kids Worldwide (with free fire helmets while they last).
The expo will also include food vendors and more.
