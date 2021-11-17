Warren County government will conduct a community forum on creating an Interstate Overlay Zoning District along Interstate 85 on Nov. 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Topics of discussion that will be covered during the meeting are the following:
•What is countywide zoning and what are our current zoning districts?
• How does the zoning permitted use chart work?
•What is an overlay district vs. a base zoning district?
•What types of businesses can go in the interstate overlay district?
• Why is the creation of the IOD being proposed?
• How will the IOD help the county?
• How is the IOD applied to land?
For more information, call 252-257-3115.
