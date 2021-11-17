Warren County government will conduct a community forum on creating an Interstate Overlay Zoning District along Interstate 85 on Nov. 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.

Topics of discussion that will be covered during the meeting are the following:

•What is countywide zoning and what are our current zoning districts?

• How does the zoning permitted use chart work?

•What is an overlay district vs. a base zoning district?

•What types of businesses can go in the interstate overlay district?

• Why is the creation of the IOD being proposed?

• How will the IOD help the county?

• How is the IOD applied to land?

For more information, call 252-257-3115.

 