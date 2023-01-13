50th Anniversary.jpg

Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.