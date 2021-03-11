The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend home invasion which left a Warrenton resident injured.
Law enforcement was called to a home on Airport Road, Warrenton, around 10:20 p.m. on March 7.
According to sheriff’s office reports, a victim stated that a Donnell Hargrove opened the back door of his residence after hearing a knock. Two men entered the home and tied up an unspecified number of residents at gunpoint. The victim told law enforcement that the men then robbed them of money and valuables.
According to the sheriff’s office, another victim reported that she was shot at as she fled the scene. She made it to a neighbor’s house and called 911 from there.
The sheriff’s office reported that Hargrove was shot in the arm and was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham for treatment of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
