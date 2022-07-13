The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on July 8 arrested Keiyon Dahte Brame of Parktown Road, Warrenton, on charges of felony first-degree murder and felony possession of a stolen firearm in connection with the death of Andrew Dodson, 43.
According to a search warrant that was executed the same day by Detective M.T. Comly of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County 911 Dispatch Center received a third party call on July 8 regarding someone who believed he killed his friend.
According to the search warrant, a sheriff’s deputy had responded to the scene, later identified as Brame’s residence, as a welfare check. An unknown black male was taken into custody. He told officers that his friend was dead. The victim was identified as Dodson based upon identification found in his wallet. The man taken into custody was later identified as Brame.
Court documents indicated that the following items were seized from the residence: eight brass shell casings (9mm). two copper/lead projectiles, one empty magazine, one 9 mm ammunition box and one live round, one metal pipe, two smartphones, a Glock model 43 handgun, a Glock 43 magazine and two live rounds. Court documents describe the Glock handgun as being stolen.
Brame was confined in the Warren County Detention Facility without bond and is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on July 19.
