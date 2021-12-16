Warren County Animal Ark will hold its Christmas Luncheon for the Animals as a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from noon-2 p.m.
The event will be held virtually due to an increase in COVID-19 infections. Because the shelter is small, it is difficult to remain socially distant.
The Animal Ark hopes to resume in-person events next year.
Warren County Animal Arks has set up an Amazon Wishlist that is posted on its Facebook page, @WarrenCountyAnimalArk, that is specific to the event, with lots of toys and treats that will make the animals’ stay at the shelter more pleasant and provide enrichment.
So far, many people have donated a good amount of food, toys, treats and bedding.
During the event, the Animal Ark will be feeding the animals a lunch consisting of turkey, donated by Littleton Food Lion, and various animal-safe sides. This will be live, allowing viewers to see the animals enjoying their food.
Once everyone has eaten, one by one, the dogs and puppies will be brought out to choose which donated toy they want to play with, and treats will be distributed.
The event is held each year to provide joy to the animals that find themselves at the shelter during the holidays.
