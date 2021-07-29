Chief Deputy Major John Branche of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced his intentions to run for the office of sheriff.
A native of nearby Vance County, he grew up having many family members in Warren County and has lived here for the past 30 years.
“Warren County is home to me,” Branche said. “It’s where I raised a family and where I’ve worked for the last 23 years.”
He began his law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 with a position at the Warren County Detention Center, ultimately reaching the rank of sergeant-supervisor. Branche completed his training with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through Vance-Granville Community College.
He then moved to patrol duties. In 2006, he became the lieutenant of investigations and, later, head of investigations.
In 2018, Branche became the captain of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Two years later, that position was reclassified with the title of chief deputy major.
“I have had opportunities to leave for state level jobs and other municipalities, but I always wanted to be here in Warren County,” he said. “I got to know the citizens here and have a fondness for them. I would rather serve here. I have a stake here. With state certification as a trainer and coordinator, Branche has served as a law enforcement trainer for the past eight years and now coordinates all training for the sheriff’s office.
He believes that building a strong connection with the community is an important part of the sheriff’s department’s work to keep local residents safe.
“Sheriff Williams and I have been discussing the future, wanting to see that law enforcement puts the community first,” Branche said. “I want to partner with our community, to let them know that in law enforcement, our purpose is to serve the people. I want to make sure this is done in a professional manner and with empathy and understanding while we make sure to apply the law as is our duty.”
Among his priorities, he listed a focus on making sure that the community is a safe place for students to go to school and working to prevent crime happening in neighboring areas from reaching Warren County.
Branche repeated his goal of increased community involvement, especially to change the perception of law enforcement among young people.
‘We need more community involvement to have the citizens trust the process, to feel better about talking to us,” Branche said. I want to establish connections with the community and get young people to understand that we are for them and not to be afraid.”
He said that his work with the sheriff’s office has included supervising investigations or investigating cases that can last more than 15 years. Branche also noted that his work provides opportunities to partner with the community and local governments, and to complete annual law enforcement training.
“I feel that my years spent with the Warren County Sheriff’s office have prepared me for the role of sheriff,” he said. “I have developed great working relationships with many Warren County leaders and leaders within the school system.”
Branche wants to continue to help his coworkers at the sheriff’s office develop as law enforcement officers.
“I want to continue to train and mold them to be the best version of law enforcement officers that we can offer the county of Warren,” he said.
Branche indicated that, most of all, he wants to serve the county he calls home.
“It is home, the place I love and invested my future and my family’s future,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.