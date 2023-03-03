The Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department Juniors excelled at the Florida Cadet Winter Games held on Feb. 11 in Kissimmee, Fla.
The event consisted of six events with a total of 28 teams competing.
The Hawtree Juniors placed as follows:
• Communications: 1st place
• Victim Rescue: 6th place
• Confined Space: 6th place
• Skills Relay: 7th place
• Rapid Dress: 12th place
• ERG Knowledge: 17th place
The fire department expressed appreciation for the support of parents, sponsors and other supporters as the Hawtree Juniors trained for and competed in the Cadet Winter Games.
