The Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department Juniors excelled at the Florida Cadet Winter Games held on Feb. 11 in Kissimmee, Fla.

The event consisted of six events with a total of 28 teams competing.

The Hawtree Juniors placed as follows:

• Communications: 1st place

• Victim Rescue: 6th place

• Confined Space: 6th place

• Skills Relay: 7th place

• Rapid Dress: 12th place

• ERG Knowledge: 17th place

The fire department expressed appreciation for the support of parents, sponsors and other supporters as the Hawtree Juniors trained for and competed in the Cadet Winter Games.