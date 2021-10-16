Warren County Extension 4-H will hold an interest meeting for the 2022 Dairy Calf Project on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The Dairy Calf Project is scheduled for summer of 2022.
This will be an eight-week project where 4-H’ers will work with their assigned Guernsey calf weekly to prepare them for showing in the Central Carolina District Junior Dairy Show.
Those interested in participating should attend next month’s general interest meeting.
For more information, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Nov. 9 to Matthew Place at mbplace@ncsu.edu.
