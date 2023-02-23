School Counselors.jpg

HEATHER LAWING/Warren County Schools

The Warren County Board of Education honored school counselors during its Feb. 14 regular monthly meeting. Pictured, from the left, are Board Chair Jennifer Sims, Brooke Callahan (Vaughan Elementary School), Lenora Parks (Warren Early College High School), Lillian Stubbs (Warren County Middle School), Student Success Coordinator Cathy Alston-Kearney, Linda Hargrove (Northside Elementary School), Shronda Smith (Warren County High School), Janice Garner (Warren County High School) and Superintendent Keith Sutton. Not pictured: Melvetta Taylor (Mariam Boyd Elementary School), Crystal Boyd (Warren New Tech High School) and Cora Boyd (Warren County Middle School). National School Counseling Week 2023 was observed Feb. 6-10, to focus public attention on the contributions of school counselors within U.S. school systems. National School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, highlights the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career. National School Counseling Week is always celebrated the first full week in February.