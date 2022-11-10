Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as the community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities this November to help start and grow startups around the world.
Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 180 countries with roughly nine million participants in 35,000 activities, ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions. This year, GEW will take place Nov. 14-20.
Korita Steverson will serve as the GEW Community Organizer for Warren County.
She indicated Warren County has often had opportunities to change and grow economically, but the energy in the area has never before felt like this.
“Now is the time to explore your ideas and build your brand while working together to develop a stronger economic structure for our future,” Steverson said. “This is the time to shift from blaming previous systemic restrictions to embracing your own strengths and entrepreneurial power. We look forward to providing opportunities and ideas that help you grow your own business in venues that allow us to embrace the whole community!”
Steverson has already begun recruiting statewide community organizers to host events during Global Entrepreneurship Week.
The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA. They will also play a role in connecting those organizations and other key stakeholders to expand awareness and enable the participation of communities not traditionally engaged in entrepreneurial activity.
“Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities,” said Ellen Erickson, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.
The four global themes of GEW 2022 will focus on Ecosystems, Education, Inclusion and Policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes, but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities needs and interests.
Organizations anywhere in the United States that are interested in planning and conducting an activity, event or competition during Global Entrepreneurship Week should create a profile and add their event to the official list at gewusa.co.
Any individuals or organizations interested in getting involved in any capacity can connect with Korita Steverson at 828-333-1388.
