The Warrenton Town Board approved the paving of the walking trail at Hayley-Haywood Park during its monthly meeting Monday night after months of hearing complaints about the trail’s condition and requests for its paving from Hayley Street resident Yvette Roberts.
In October, then-Commissioner Edna Scott asked that the board seek quotes on trail improvements, including paving.
KPH Paving was approved for the job at an estimate of $11,550, with funding from federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
Town Administrator Robert Davie said the slope of the park was too steep in much of the area to meet Americans with Disabilities accessibility, which is not mandated for trails, and exceeds the ADA limit for slope for wheelchairs.
The board also approved: a downtown ordinance review and planning report to be conducted at no cost to the town; agreements with the state and county for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program; Dian Sourelis as an in-town planning board member and Cynthia Jenkins as an out-of-town planning board member.
During citizen comments, Roberts questioned issues including the town’s planned use of ARP funds, and said the board did not want diversity and that she would continue to be a thorn in their side.
Officials sworn in
Mayor Walter Gardner, Commissioner Mary Hunter and commissioners-elect Aaron Ayscue, Al Fleming and Jason Young, who won their seats during last month’s municipal election, were sworn in by Clerk of Court Lisa Blalock Monday night.
The board unanimously re-elected Hunter as mayor pro tempore.
Outgoing commissioners Kimberly Harding, who did not seek re-election, and Mark Wethington participated in proceedings through the approval of the November meeting minutes, as is customary. Outgoing commissioner Edna Scott did not attend the meeting.
