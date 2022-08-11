Licensed esthetician Olivia Hyman, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during a Friday ceremony celebrating her downtown Warrenton business, Oh Esthetics. Pictured, from the left, are Keshia Smith, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Yolanda Alston (holding Lennox Hawkins), Hyman, Jaja Crews and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, on June 2, and conducted a grand opening on June 10. To schedule an appointment, go to www.Schedulicity.com.
