Pay It Forward, a program designed to help Warren County families in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas, continues to thrive as it enters its 13th year of existence.
A partnership
The program represents a partnership between Warren County Cooperative Extension, Warren Family Institute and volunteers that include local businesses and organizations, and Wake County families.
It might seem a bit unusual that Wake County residents would want to participate in a local program. However, Crystal Smith, Warren County Cooperative Extension director and Family and Consumer Sciences agent, said that the Wake County involvement has had a strong Warren County connection since the beginning.
That’s because Pay It Forward was established by Wake County residents Rachel and Dr. Bob Monteverdi when Rachel was a Family and Consumer Sciences agent at the Warren County Center. Smith said that from the start, the Monteverdis have connected with families in Wake County who wanted to help families in need, whether nearby or a few counties away.
“There has always been a partnership with donors from Wake County, and Rachel and her husband coordinate the donor side of things,” Smith said.
The program
Smith said that the process to identify who will receive assistance through Pay It Forward has remained the same since the program began: talking with Warren County families served by Cooperative Extension or Warren Family Institute to identify their needs. Families might indicate that they are worrying about being able to put a Thanksgiving meal on the table, or they could have experienced circumstances such loss of income or death of a family member.
An important part of the process is making sure that families feel comfortable talking about their needs, Smith said. That is where Tawanica Bullock of Cooperative Extension and Linda Pitchford of Warren Family Institute come in. They also talk to families about whether they would be willing to receive assistance through Pay It Forward.
After these discussions, nominations for families to assist are submitted to the Monteverdis during the fall each year.
Members of the Cooperative Extension team travel to Wake County to pick up Thanksgiving food boxes and Christmas gifts.
Typically, families pick up their needed items during a special event, which also includes education, which is at the heart of all Cooperative Extension programs, Smith said. The event typically includes presentations about meal preparation and food safety, and fire safety, especially concerning Christmas trees and use of a fireplace to heat the home.
Program moves forward
The Pay It Forward program has adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still thriving today. For the past couple of years, families have picked up items one at a time instead of during a special event.
Because the pandemic has impacted programs offered by Cooperative Extension and Warren Family Institute, the number of families assisted by Pay It Forward has gone down temporarily.
Smith said that in the past, an average of 30 families receive assistance through Pay It Forward. This year, eight families were served for Thanksgiving and eight requested help for Christmas.
Smaller numbers for the time being have not dampened the feeling of joy in being able to help someone else. Smith said that donors provided frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving food boxes for 28 families. She added that Food Lion donated the turkeys. Food boxes include fixings like stuffing, corn, cornbread, vegetables and dessert, along with other materials needed to prepare the Thanksgiving meal, such as cooking oil and aluminum pans. Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes stored the turkeys and food boxes in its freezer until the time for distribution.
After the eight families who requested Thanksgiving assistance picked up their food, turkeys and the fixings for 20 families remained. This food went to local seniors and other families who had expressed a need for food at Thanksgiving.
Having fewer families to assist at Christmas did not dampen the spirit of giving during the holiday season. Donors provided essential items for the home, such as blankets, pots, pans and cleaning supplies, clothing, educational toys, books and more as usual.
This year and last year, families picked up their Thanksgiving food and Christmas gifts by the drive-through method.
The volunteer spirit
Smith explained that Pay It Forward is designed to help any one family one time. Educational resources included with the Thanksgiving and Christmas items are designed to help the families become self-sustainable. In turn, families provide information about how they will use the educational resources provided.
“We give them the resources to sustain them,” Smith said. “We provide educational resources that will be sustainable.”
However, Smith said, unforeseen circumstances can happen at any time, such as loss of income or death of a family member. When this happens in a family that has received Pay It Forward assistance before or after the list of families to help has been submitted, volunteers from the community are ready to help those in need.
This year, those community volunteers included longtime partner Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, the Beauty Box and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Pay It Forward represents the joint efforts of the Monteverdis, the teams at Warren County Cooperative Extension and Warren Family Institute, and the donors and volunteers who make everything possible.
Anyone in Warren County who would like to support Pay It Forward may do so by calling Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or emailing Crystal Smith at cmsmith2@ncsu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.