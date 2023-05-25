The Warren County Training School-North Warren High School Alumni & Friends Association announces its 2023 scholarship recipients.
The first recipient is Jamari Moss, daughter of Sherry and Hurley Moss. She is a senior at Warren County High School. Moss is described as someone who excels in both academics and athletics. She was awarded with a Cheek/Washington Scholarship of $1,000 sponsored by the Charles and Theotice Cheek Memorial Fund.
The second is Rocky Carter, a senior at Warren County High School. The son of Clancy and Phil Carter, he is described as a very intelligent, well-rounded student who is well liked among his peers. He will receive a Cheek-Washington Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 sponsored by the Rodney M. Downey Memorial Youth Scholarship Washington Fund.
The third recipient is Shaniyah Jones, the daughter of Lakera Jones. She is a senior at Warren New Tech High School who is described as goal oriented and a hard worker at Rachel’s Whistle Stop in Norlina. She was awarded a Washington/Cheek Scholarship of $1,000 sponsored by the Ridgeway M. Downey Memorial Youth Trade/Technical School Scholarship Fund.
The fourth recipient is Leah St. Sing, the daughter of Kim St. Sing and Eric St. Sing. She is a senior at Henderson Collegiate High School. St. Sing is described as having an infectious personality and being another hard working member of the Rachel’s Whistle Stop crew. She will receive a $1,000 Cheek-Washington Scholarship.
The fifth recipient is Alston Brothers, the son of Torrey and Latarsha Turner-Brothers. He is a senior at Henderson Collegiate High School. Brothers is described as a proud member of the band who has already been accepted on NCA&T’s drumline. He had donated more than 40 hours of volunteer service to the county for each year for almost a decade. He has been awarded a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.
The sixth and final recipient is Corey Andrews, Jr., son of Corey and Reneka Andrews. He is also a senior at Henderson Collegiate High School. Andrews is a saxophoninst in the band, and is also a regular face and cleanup artist at his father’s barbershop, a Touch of Heaven, in Warrenton. He also was awarded a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.
The Alumni Association will gather this weekend on the WCTS-NWHS campus at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26, for their annual members’ business meeting, with a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. The annual Gala will be Saturday, May 27, at the VGCC Civic Center starting at 5 p.m.
