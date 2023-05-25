Moss and Carter.jpg

Pictured, from the left, are Jamari Moss, Martina Williams, who made the scholarship presentation, and Rocky Carter.
Pictured are Shaniyah Jones, left, and Martina Williams, who made the scholarship presentation.
COREY ANDREWS, JR.
ALSTON BROTHERS
LEAH ST. SING

The Warren County Training School-North Warren High School Alumni & Friends Association announces its 2023 scholarship recipients.

The first recipient is Jamari Moss, daughter of Sherry and Hurley Moss. She is a senior at Warren County High School. Moss is described as someone who excels in both academics and athletics. She was awarded with a Cheek/Washington Scholarship of $1,000 sponsored by the Charles and Theotice Cheek Memorial Fund.

The second is Rocky Carter, a senior at Warren County High School. The son of Clancy and Phil Carter, he is described as a very intelligent, well-rounded student who is well liked among his peers. He will receive a Cheek-Washington Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 sponsored by the Rodney M. Downey Memorial Youth Scholarship Washington Fund.

The third recipient is Shaniyah Jones, the daughter of Lakera Jones. She is a senior at Warren New Tech High School who is described as goal oriented and a hard worker at Rachel’s Whistle Stop in Norlina. She was awarded a Washington/Cheek Scholarship of $1,000 sponsored by the Ridgeway M. Downey Memorial Youth Trade/Technical School Scholarship Fund.

The fourth recipient is Leah St. Sing, the daughter of Kim St. Sing and Eric St. Sing. She is a senior at Henderson Collegiate High School. St. Sing is described as having an infectious personality and being another hard working member of the Rachel’s Whistle Stop crew. She will receive a $1,000 Cheek-Washington Scholarship.

The fifth recipient is Alston Brothers, the son of Torrey and Latarsha Turner-Brothers. He is a senior at Henderson Collegiate High School. Brothers is described as a proud member of the band who has already been accepted on NCA&T’s drumline. He had donated more than 40 hours of volunteer service to the county for each year for almost a decade. He has been awarded a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.

The sixth and final recipient is Corey Andrews, Jr., son of Corey and Reneka Andrews. He is also a senior at Henderson Collegiate High School. Andrews is a saxophoninst in the band, and is also a regular face and cleanup artist at his father’s barbershop, a Touch of Heaven, in Warrenton. He also was awarded a $1,000 Washington/Cheek Scholarship.

The Alumni Association will gather this weekend on the WCTS-NWHS campus at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26, for their annual members’ business meeting, with a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. The annual Gala will be Saturday, May 27, at the VGCC Civic Center starting at 5 p.m.