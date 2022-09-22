Warren Family Institute, Inc. will be offering a workshop via Zoom entitled, “Developing Family Rules,” on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
The workshop will highlight the purpose of family rules in allowing parents and children to establish consistent guidelines that will help everyone know what is and what isn’t expected of them. Family rules encourage family members to take responsibility for their own behavior and to be contributing members of the family. Family rules teach cooperation and make living together much more pleasant.
Workshop participants will learn how to develop clear, fair and reasonable rules to assist them in determining what acceptable behavior is.
Individuals interested in the “Developing Family Rules” workshop should contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist, at Warren Family Institute, Inc. and register their email addresses for the workshop by calling 252-257-1134.
