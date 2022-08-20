The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its September monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building at 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico. Members, guests and newcomers are welcome.
The program, presented by club members, will be about fish thumpers, including how to make them and some videos of their use. Don’t know what fish thumpers are? Come and find out.
For more information about the club, visit www.lakegastonstriper.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.