Vance-Granville Community College recently named Dr. Laurica Yancey as its new dean of Corporate Learning and Professional Development. In this role, she will identify and develop training and staff development programming for employers in the community, while also serving as the lead administrator for VGCC’s Franklin County Campus.
Yancey has roots in the region, as she grew up in Warren County and graduated from Warren County High School in 1996.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as dean of Corporate Learning and Professional Development with VGCC,” she said. “I look forward to providing customized training for businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies throughout Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren Counties.”
Yancey comes to VGCC from the University of Mount Olive, where she has served as director of Career Development & Student Accessibility. She previously held a similar role at Chowan University, where she also worked in student housing and residence life. Yancey has also been an instructor or trainer at those universities, as well as Radford University and Virginia Tech. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Campbell University, a Master of Public Administration degree from Appalachian State University, a Master of Legal Studies degree from West Virginia University and a Doctor of Education degree with a concentration in Higher Education Administration from Grand Canyon University.
“Dr. Yancey’s 17-year career in higher education has equipped her with the skills necessary to lead VGCC corporate learning and training opportunities,” said Dr. Jerry Edmonds, VGCC’s vice president of workforce and community engagement. “Dr. Yancey will work closely with small and medium-sized businesses and civic organizations to provide an array of developmental training opportunities, such as Team Building and Leadership Management. VGCC is excited to welcome Dr. Yancey to the Vanguard family, and we look forward to witnessing her continued success.”
The college’s Franklin County Campus is located on N.C. 56, just outside of Louisburg, and can be reached at 919-496-1567.
For more information on VGCC’s job training and continuing education programs, call 252-738-3300 or visit www.vgcc.edu/coned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.