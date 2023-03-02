Warren County native and 1991 Warren County High School graduate Yolanda Carter was the chief organizer of this year’s Black History Program at John Hanson Middle School in Waldorf, Md., where she is the discipline coordinator.
She secured as guest speaker author, motivational speaker and reality TV star Iyania Vanzant.
Carter planned the program as a way to encourage the youth at her school and in the community to set high goals and high expectations for their future.
She thought of Vanzant as a potential guest speaker because of her reality TV show, “Iyania, Fix My Life,” and because Vanzant also lives in Maryland in an area not far from Waldorf. In a leap of faith, Carter called Vanzant directly and secured her as guest speaker for the Black History Month Program at no cost.
More than 300 people attending the program, including Amani Beacham, executive legislative assistant to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the state’s first black governor.
Other guests attending included judges, Charles County, Md., commissioners, Charles County Board of Education members and other local, district and state officials.
Those attending were treated to a Southern-style sit down dinner prepared by Chef Kendall Selby.
Vanzant gave an inspirational speech to the youth and adults of the Waldorf community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.