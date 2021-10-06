When it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rural communities face challenges that are not common in urban areas.
That was the repeated theme as members of the North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services’ Leadership Team met with government and community leaders, healthcare providers and representatives of community organizations in the Kerr-Tar Region at the Warren County Armory Civic Center on Sept. 30.
The event, sponsored by Green Rural Redevelopment Organization, Inc., the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments and Warren County, was designed to serve as the foundation for future discussions about how to improve access to health-related resources and information in rural areas.
Speakers included Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake, GRRO Deputy Director Lucette Mercer, Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments Executive Director Diane Cox, Warren County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis, former Congresswoman Eva Clayton, Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow, Granville Vance Public Health Director Lisa Harrison, Dr. Francis Chukwunenye Aniekwensi of Beckford Warren Medial Center, Emily Palacios of H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic, Rural Health Group Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Long-Gee, Vidant North Hospital President Jason Harrell, Maria Parham health and Maria Parham Franklin Chief Executive Officer Bert Beard, Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson, Warren County NAACP Chapter President Dr. Cosmos George, Cooks Chapel Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Dr. Tony W. Cozart and others.
Several speakers indicated that providing care to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic has covered a range of needs, covering everything from meal distribution to scheduling COVID-19 testing events for those who may not be able to travel to a health department or doctor’s office to be tested.
Many speakers praised the joint efforts of government agencies, healthcare providers, community organizations and churches in working together to identify and meet needs faced by residents of area communities.
“There are stories of success and challenges that we face in rural areas,” Kerr-Tar GOC Executive Director Cox said.
Warren County Commission Chairman Davis agreed, saying that there are discrepancies in access to healthcare between urban and rural areas.
Former Congresswoman Clayton said that it is important to focuses on rural communities because they are “where the pain and vulnerability are.”
“Minorities in rural communities are most resistant to wanting to get the vaccine,” she said, noting that rural residents without health insurance are least likely to receive the vaccine.
A frequent topic of discussion was COVID-19’s negative impact on county, town and tribal economies, businesses and jobs. At the same time, those in the healthcare industry reported increasing numbers of healthcare workers leaving the field and increased burnout faced by the workers who remain.
“All of us are really using every human resources we have,” Granville Vance Public Health Director Harrison said.
Many speakers indicated that misinformation about COVID-19, vaccines and related health concerns has been a major issue for rural communities since the pandemic began.
Warren County Health Director Brake said that community education and outreach have been important, especially in providing information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several speakers noted that COVID-19 has exacerbated problems already faced by rural communities, such as isolation, especially among the elderly, and lack of broadband internet access in many areas.
Chief Deputy Secretary of Health Kody Kinsley said that healthcare covers a range of topics, including communication, trust, health coverage and transportation — how someone will be able to get to a site offering COVID-19 vaccines.
He noted that it is especially important for people to be able to receive healthcare in settings other than emergency rooms as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Kinsley agreed that misinformation and lack of healthcare insurance coverage are factors preventing many people from receiving vaccines.
Speakers agreed that partnerships between health departments, healthcare providers and community resources, such as organizations and churches, will be vital as the battle against COVID-19 continues.
Additional community partnership efforts and meetings are expected to develop as a result of last week’s event. Information will be provided as it becomes available.
