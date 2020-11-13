The board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation recently announced $2,420 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
This year the board granted:
• $1,420 to Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. for general operating support
• $500 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils Warren County program
• $500 to Special Olympics North Carolina for the Warren County program
Richard Hunter, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Warren County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For more information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Dawn Neighbors at 910-292-4437 ordneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
The Warren County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes, partners for donors and affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The WCCF was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership for the benefit of Warren County.
The WCCF board advises the Warren County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Warren County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Hunter, board members include Barbara Brayboy (vice president), Linda Browne (secretary), Bob Lesser (treasurer), Sears Bugg, Chalis Henderson, Cheryl Reddish, Susan Thompson and Candy White.
