The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its January meetings, including volunteer coaching positions for basketball season.
The board approved employment of the following:
• Transportation: Roquon Bullock, bus driver; and Herenetta Tuck, part-time bus monitor.
• Warren County High School: Jennifer Davis, Exceptional Children teacher; Maria Wenceslao, Social Studies teacher
• Vaughan Elementary School: Linda Lynch, Exceptional Children teacher; Erica Rowe, Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Mitchel Alburo and Louie Olita, third-grade teachers
• Northside Elementary School: Daryl Bastatas, fourth-grade Math/Science teacher; Rica Merino, first-grade teacher; Ma Sheila Saldo, fourth-grade English Language Arts/Social Studies teacher; Josefina Sotejo, fourth-grade teacher; Jenilyn Tapit, Math/Science teacher
• Warren County Middle School: Alexis Henderson, English Language Arts teacher
• Warren New Tech High School: Doane Morcillo, Health/Physical Education teacher
The board gave its approval for the following to serve as substitute teachers: Roberta Freeman, Susan Adler and Jennifer Davis, Warren County Schools; Jennifer Collins, pre-kindergarten, Mariam Boyd Elementary School
The board gave its approval for the following to serve as sports volunteers: Markese Jennings, assistant girls’ basketball coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach, Warren County Middle School; Edward Miles, head girls’ basketball coach, Warren County Middle School; Vanity Newell, dance coach, Warren County High School; Lillian Stubbs, assistant girls’ basketball coach, Warren County Middle School
