The Norlina Board of Adjustments will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, to discuss matters related to plans by Kenya Christian Felllowship of America, Inc., to build a Retreat and Cultural Center off Heaven Street in Norlina’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The meeting will be held at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese announced the meeting during Monday’s meeting of the Norlina Town Board.
During the board’s December meeting, Reese provided an overview of plans made by Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, Inc., a Tennessee nonprofit with an office in Raleigh. He indicated that the Center would offer educational and cultural opportunities for both its members and local residents.
At that time, he told the board that representatives of Kenya Christian Fellowship previously met with him and a few representatives of the town to outline their plans for the facility.
A deed filed with the Warren County Register of Deeds office indicates that the nonprofit organization purchased just over 74 acres from Timothy J. Hawks for an estimated $176,000.
Reese described Kenya Christian Fellowship’s proposed plans as a major development for the Norlina area that could bring 30-50 full-time jobs along with learning opportunities for local residents.
According to its website, the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America has chapters across the United States. Reese said that the organization holds an annual conference at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., but wanted to own its own complex.
He said that the Norlina home site would include features such as a welcome center, museum, library, college or center for higher learning, housing facility, cultural arts, agricultural area, church, sports facilities and youth complex, among others.
Reese added that Kenya Christian Fellowship is investing more than $40 million in the project, estimated to take about 11 years to complete.
Since December, the town has sought applications to fill two vacancies on its Board of Adjustments. In February, the Norlina Town Board appointed Julian Alford to the Board of Adjustments. On Monday, the board appointed Carol Johnson, filling the second of the two vacancies.
Town Hall
The Norlina Town Board also voted to change Town Hall’s opening time to 9 a.m.
Reese told the board that town employees must arrive at work early each day because of technology upgrades in order to complete deposits and run online payments.
He noted that employees of other municipalities typically arrive at 8 a.m. each day in order to complete necessary tasks before Town Hall opened to the public at 8:30 or 9 a.m.
Norlina Town Hall will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for being closed for lunch between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
Town Hall will close to the public on days when it is short staffed. The lobby had to close to the public for a brief period last year due to staffing shortages, and for a while earlier this year due to illness.
On days when the office is closed, Norlina residents may make payments at the drive-through window. Other matters may be handled by calling 252-456-3325.
Members of the general public may attend Norlina Town Board meetings in person at Town Hall or access meetings via Zoom. The meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.