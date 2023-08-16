Army.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Saturday’s heat and humidity didn’t deter the community from attending Norlina Volunteer Fire Department’s Food Truck and Career Trades Rodeo. The event was designed to help those attending discover career paths while enjoying a variety of foods. Representatives of a number of emergency response agencies, along with the military, the North Carolina Forest Service and other fields, along with Vance-Granville Community College were available to discuss opportunities. A number of food trucks and other vendors participated.

Talking.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record