Warren County Health Department, in partnership with the Warren County Advancing Equity Advisory Council, will sponsor the “Warren County Advancing Equity Conference: Working Together to Create Healthier Communities” on Thursday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m.-4:30pm at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
“The purpose of this conference is to gather a diverse group of individuals, organizations and systems representing government, business, health, faith and community-based leaders/organizations to discuss factors that impact the health of families and communities, highlight current efforts that address such factors, and to further engage in partnerships going forward that strive to center equity in their organizational policies, programs and services,” said Dr. Margaret Brake, health director.
The learning objectives for the conference are to: 1) Identify social determinants of health and their impact on the health and well-being of families and communities; 2) Develop a shared language and broader understanding of equity; 3) Increase awareness of community initiatives that address social determinants of health and promote equity; and 4) Identify opportunities for partnerships and participation in local efforts to strengthen the collective impact.
The guest speaker for this event is Debra Farrington, deputy secretary and chief equity officer with the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Panel discussions will showcase local initiatives that incorporate equity such as homelessness/housing instability, COVID-19 prevention, access to care, environmental justice, access to healthy foods, Community Remembrance Project, and the Hope for Healing Summit. Other topics will include the effects on health outcomes due to social determinants of health, childhood trauma, health and racial inequities.
In addition, the conference will feature a resource fair of local agencies/organizations, medical and behavioral health providers.
Limited seating is available. Call 252-257-6037 for registration information.
For more information, contact Public Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake at 252-257-1185.
