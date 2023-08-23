A new show — Warren Connects — is being aired on Warrenton radio station WARR-1520 AM/103.5 FM each Tuesday at 11 a.m. in an effort to connect local residents with people who can address their concerns.
The program, is hosted by Warren County native Hazel Blount (Vonn P) who partners with Robert Steverson, a primary organizer of The Community Roundtable to identify topics of concern to local residents, special guests and area resources.
Blount is a retired educator and clergy member as a minister and outreach pastor. During her career in education, she taught in North Carolina, including schools in Warren County; Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
The Warren Connects program developed as an offshoot of The Community Roundtable, a group of local residents who originally came together to address concerns about education and how they could help Warren County Schools. Earlier this year, the group hosted a community roundtable discussion that involved residents of the community, representatives of Warren County Schools and others.
Blount said that as The Community Roundtable continued to meet, members decided that the group needed to focus on how they could help local residents find solutions to their concerns. The group reached out to WARR and to Warren County Schools.
“We wanted to reach people who didn’t attend the roundtable meeting and the community at-large,” Blount said. “The birthing of Warren Connects was a natural occurrence from The Community Roundtable. We want to focus on things that can bring us together as a community.”
The result was Warren Connects, which was first broadcast on July 25. Blount indicated that program’s name provides a good indication of its goal.
“We want to connect with all of the county,” she said. “There are concerns, and we want to connect people with someone who can help.”
Blount and Steverson organize topics of discussion based upon the facts of community life, such as education, politics, religion, healthcare and civic concerns. The first two programs focused on education, since concerns related to the topic brought the group together, Blount said.
Warren Connects has now moved into a series about business education and economic development which has included discussion ranging from entrepreneurship and mentoring to the concept of a cooperative grocery store.
Blount and Steverson are seeking feedback from the public about whether the radio show is helpful and what concerns them so that they can be connected with someone who can help.
Making that connection with someone who can take action to address a concern or solve a program is the reason why the show developed from the Community Roundtable, Blount said.
“We want to try to do something, not just talk about it,” she noted. “It’s so easy to talk. We may not know where to go to get answers. We believe that answers can be found in the community.”
Warren Connects also aims to help local residents feel like their concerns are being heard.
“We really, really hope that the community will recognize this as an opportunity to have a seat at the table and solving our issues instead of feeling isolated and not heard,” Blount said. “This is their voice. We are the community.”
Warren Connects airs on Warrenton radio station WARR 1520AM/103.5 FM at 11 a.m. each Tuesday. To provide feedback, email wccommunityroundtable@gmail.com or call 252-517-9559.
