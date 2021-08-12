Embro resident Vivian Richardson’s business, Simply Produce, is the focus of Tour Warrenton’s Mini Pop-up Market in front of Friends Two in downtown Warrenton on Aug. 6.
While Richardson has been canning produce since the age of 10, she turned her lifelong interest into a business in May. Her most popular products include chow-chow, chunky mild salsa, apple butter, squash relish and jalapeno hot sauce.
Richardson expressed appreciation to Betty Rollinson and Deborah Robertson of Friends Two for allowing her to set up shop outside their store. “They are sweet ladies. I’ve come to know them 20 years,” Richardson said.
