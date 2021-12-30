The Warren County Health Department is partnering with OptumServe to expand COVID-19 testing services in Warren County.
Dr. Margaret Brake, health director, stated that free testing will be available on Dec. 29-30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
“I am excited to bring additional COVID-19 testing services to our area,” she said. We plan to hold weekly testing from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and will inform the public of days in which the site will not be open.”
Dr. Brake added that access to testing is an important strategy in slowing the spread of the virus.
“Everyone needs to know their status, and offering testing services helps our residents know if they have been exposed and not transmit the virus to others in their family and community,” she said.
Dr. Brake also thanked Warren County Administration for allowing the Armory to serve as a testing site.
As COVID-19 cases are increasing in Warren County, Dr. Brake is reminding everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health guidance to keep themselves and loved ones safe.
“Sticking to recommended prevention measures ais key to reducing the spread of the virus,” she said. “We typically see a rise in cases during the winter months (cold and flu season) as well as following holidays. Many of our new cases last month were due to Thanksgiving gatherings. We anticipate similar increases with Christmas and New Year’s.”
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance recommends the following actions whether you have been vaccinated or not:
• Get vaccinated, including boosters and flu shots.
• Get tested before and after you travel, if you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed.
• Wear a mask or face covering when you’re inside a public space.
Dr. Brake states it is still good practice to continue with the 3 W’s — Wear a mask or face covering, wait 6 feet apart to social distance yourself from others and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Also, talk with your doctor about getting vaccines — initial series as well as boosters and flu. Your health care provider can best advise you based on your current medical condition.
“Sadly, we have also seen an increase in deaths among our residents, particularly among the unvaccinated, over the past three months,” Dr. Brake said. “Remember, vaccines are not designed to prevent us from getting viruses, but are critical to prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 and the flu.”
For questions or to make an appointment for COVID-19 or flu vaccines, call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
