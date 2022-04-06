The Norlina Town Board has planned a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina, to receive input about Tennessee nonprofit Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, Inc.’s plan to build a Retreat and Cultural Center in Norlina’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The organization plans for the Retreat and Cultural Center to be located off Heaven Street and offer educational and cultural opportunities for both its members and local residents.
A deed filed with the Warren County Register of Deeds office indicates that Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, Inc. purchased just over 74 acres from Timothy J. Hawks for an estimated $176,000.
Blaine Reese, Norlina’s director of operations, described Kenya Christian Fellowship’s proposed plans as a major development for the Norlina area that could bring 30-50 full-time jobs along with learning opportunities for local residents.
According to its website, the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America has chapters across the United States. Reese said that the organization holds an annual conference at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., but wanted to own its own complex.
He said that the Norlina home site would include features such as a welcome center, museum, library, college or center for higher learning, housing facility, cultural arts, agricultural area, church, sports facilities and youth complex, among others.
Reese added that Kenya Christian Fellowship is investing more than $40 million in the project, estimated to take about 11 years to complete.
