Johnny Williams.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors Johnny Williams during its Monday night meeting for serving 28 years as Warren County sheriff and for a law enforcement career that began in the 1980s. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioners Walter Powell and Jennifer Pierce, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Johnny Williams, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Commissioner Tare “T” Davis and County Manager Vincent Jones.