A summer tradition returned on Saturday as people from near and far gathered for the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival to celebrate the melon that made a small community in Warren County famous.
German settlers living in the Ridgeway area mainly grew small fruits, including dewberries, grapes and strawberries, instead of the crops typically raised in Warren County, such as tobacco and cotton. In the early 1900s, farmers in Ridgeway began growing cantaloupes after discovering that the soil in the area was ideal for growing the summer melon.
The appeal of the Ridgeway cantaloupe grew, and the delicious treat was served at such restaurants as the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.
Cantaloupe farming in Ridgeway was hurt by a blight in the late 1940s as well as the growth of other markets, particularly in the western area of the country.
However, cantaloupes are still grown in Ridgeway today and are still renowned for the naturally sweet flavor derived from the community’s special soil.
To celebrate the community’s history and the melon that made it famous, the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department began an annual tradition in July 2005, about the time of the traditional cantaloupe harvest, with the first Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival. Summer heat and humidity did not deter people from Warren County and far beyond from traveling to the small community for the event, and for many people, coming to the festival each year became a summer tradition.
Since that first festival, the only thing that really put a damper on the festivities was the COVID-19 pandemic, which put the annual event on hold for two years.
On Saturday, however, the Cantaloupe Festival returned with renewed enthusiasm as people once again gathered for a day of music, food and fun. This year’s event was once again sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
For many people, being able to return to Ridgeway for the traditional summer event was extra special
“Everybody I talked to was happy,” Historical Society President Tommy Tucker said. “They were glad to get out.”
Those who attended may have felt like they were visiting a longtime friend. The welcoming chairs were once again set up under the trees near the Community Center stage for a day of music that began with the singing of the National Anthem by Steve Hyman. After he performed several other songs, the Half-Fast Band took the stage. Other groups that performed Saturday were the Backyard Bluegrass Band and Breaktime Band.
Food vendors offered something for everybody, from flavored ice and kettle corn to French fries and plate meals. The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department again offered its Brunswick stew by the quart at the fire station and by the bowl inside the Community Center.
Children and youth enjoyed bounce houses, games and riding on a colorful train. Face painting was also popular.
Arts and crafts vendors enabled festival-goers to find everything from soaps and T-shirts to decorative items for the home. Representatives from area organizations provided information about available resources.
The Warrenton Posse continued its tradition of making horseback rides available to people of all ages.
As people strolled the grounds of the Cantaloupe Festival, they often stopped to spend time with people they might not have seen since the last festival. Families often walked along together.
After a day of music, food and fun, festival-goers returned home with fond memories and likely made plans to return next year.
Festival organizations were pleased with this year’s event. Tucker expressed appreciation for everyone who helped to make the festival successful.
“It turned out really well. It worked out fine,” he said. “We look forward to another year.”
