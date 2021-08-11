The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lawrence Attaway, 40, of Horse Creek Rd., Warrenton, on Aug. 3 in connection with the shooting of his mother, identified in court documents as Regina Howard, the same day. He was chargd with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Sheriff Johnny Williams indicated that Attaway is accused of shooting Howard with a pellet gun, striking her in the hand and on the side of her face. She was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services to the hospital for treatment.
Attaway was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $7,500 secured bond. When he made his initial court appearance on Aug. 4 in Warren County District Court, his bond was increased to $250,000 secured.
Attaway previously faced a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 1999 shooting death of Warren County sheriff’s detective William Henry Weatherly. Between 1999 and 2015 Attaway underwent a number of evaluations to determine whether he would be capable of proceeding to trial.
A 2015 forensic evaluation stated that Attaway had been found incapable to proceed during hearings in 2000 and 2003 due to a diagnosis of schizophrenia. The document indicated that he had been held in the former Dorothea Dix Hospital, and, more recently, in Central Regional Hospital for more than a decade under involuntary commitment.
The 2015 evaluation document indicated that when Attaway was evaluated in August 2-12, he was found not capable to proceed and not likely to regain capacity to proceed. The evaluation stated that, over several years, he had behavioral problems, such as violent outbursts toward peers, and threats and aggression toward staff members, and has experienced delusions.
According to a 2012 evaluation, Attaway denied all symptoms of mental disorder and minimized the severity of his aggressive and violent behavior. The report indicated that Attaway’s behavior was especially problematic between 2010 and 2013 with violent outbursts, threats and aggression.
The evaluation also noted that Attaway showed a thorough knowledge of the judicial system with no reason to suggest that his understanding had diminished over time; however, he was not able to provide adequate answers to questions due to what was described as a disordered thought process.
In 2015, a forensic psychologist concluded that Attaway remained incapable of proceeding to trial due to continued delusions, disorganized and irrational thoughts, and only partial and temporary response to antipsychotic medications.
A judge then ordered that Attaway be recommitted to Central Regional Hospital. The judge also allowed a defense attorney motion to dismiss all charges against him, including first-degree murder in connection with Weatherly’s death.
Last week, the Warren County Clerk of Superior Court’s office indicated that the court system and law enforcement agencies do not have a record of when Attaway was released from Central Regional Hospital because such information is not public record.
Attaway is scheduled to make his next court appearance on the felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge in Warren County District Court today (Wednesday).
Editor’s note: An article which appeared in last week’s edition of the newspaper incorrectly stated that the North Carolina Innocence Commission compiled documents related to Attaway’s case. However, because Attaway was never convicted, the Innocence Commission did not become involved.
