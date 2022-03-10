Two Warren County Memorial Library employees are handling leadership responsibilities while the county searches for a director to replace Cheryl Reddish, who retired effective Feb. 1.
Warren County Human Resources Manager Beverly Foster told the newspaper that Terry Alston is serving in the interim capacity with assistance from Sterling Cheston. Alston, who has been with the library since December 1995, currently works with resources and services/catalog. Cheston, who has been with the library since November 2018, works with circulation/digital services.
Foster indicated that County Manager Vincent Jones with work with the chair of the Library Board of Trustees to ensure that Alston and Cheston are included in the recruitment and selection process for a new library director. Reddish had served as the library’s director for more than 10 years at the time of her retirement.
Warren County Memorial Library, at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org. To view information about spring activities, visit the website and click on “Spring News and Events.”
