The Nineteen Twenty-One Project and its partner organizations will present the production, “Seeking Justice,” on Saturday, June 12, at the Warren County Courthouse, Superior Courtroom, 109 S. Main Street, Warrenton, at 11:30 a.m. and again at 2 p.m.
“Seeking Justice” revolves around a January 1921 confrontation over “bad apples” between two Black men and a White teenage store clerk, which triggered events that led to a gunfight at the train depot in Norlina. Nineteen black men were accused of gunfighting, 18 were arrested, and one Black man, Matthew Bullock, escaped. Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams were taken from the Warrenton jail and lynched by a White mob.
The play incorporates Warren County Superior Court trial documents related to 15 Black men held on May 25, 1921. Their charges ranged from “rioting” to “secret assault.” One of the accused was dying in the Raleigh penitentiary hospital from Tuberculosis and did not return for trial.
The play is set in an era characterized by White supremacy. Through this lens, viewers are challenged to examine how attitudes of the time shaped regard for law and humanity, and to contemplate both the brashness and sadness of the community. Viewers are also challenged to reflect on parallels between that time and today.
The Nineteen Twenty-One Project performance partners include the UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative, Warren Artist Market, Warren County Arts Council, Warren County History Collective and the Warren County NAACP Branch.
The script, a collaborative effort organized by Thomas Park of Warren Artist Market, draws on research from the University of North Carolina Descendants Project and features a diverse cast of community members.
The performances will adhere to the North Carolina’s Governor’s COVID guidelines. In person attendance is limited to invited guests; however, live online access will be available on facebook.com/theWarrenist. Both performances will occur in the large courtroom.
For more information, email Cosmos George: cng50_secut@yahoo.com or text 252-213-2310; or Jereann Johnson: jereannkingblue@gmail.com or text: 252-213-1517.
