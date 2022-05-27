On Saturday, May 14, Creating Success Education Center hosted an EOG Prep Day for students in the area. Nine students in grades 3-5 attended the workshop to practice test-taking strategies in both reading and math.
Local teachers served as instructors, working in small groups and providing one-on-one instruction for the students. Each student completed practice tests and learned new techniques to help them prepare for the end of grade exams.
“We want them to know that a test does not define who you are. We are providing them with strategies on how to beat the test,” said Aqueria Hargrove.
The workshop was offered free to students in the area through the Creating Success Education Center. The education center serves students K-12 and is held at Turning Point Community Development Corporation.
Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in partnership with Oasis of Hope Ministries whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation, and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
