The women who are known for their service in Warren County announce the 103rd birthday of the Warrenton Woman’s Club on March 21.
The club officially changed its name to GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club in 2017 when it was recognized as a charitable nonprofit by the IRS under the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) group exemption. GFWC, the international organization, was established in 1890, and the North Carolina state federation of women’s clubs (GFWC-NC) affiliated with GFWC in 1902.
The club can trace its beginnings to 1919 when a group of women organized to have Mariam Boyd serve on the board of education. They planned to rent the Opera House, and they raised money for improvements to the school.
Ree Robertson was the 1986-1988 GFWC-NC 1st vice president and is an honorary GFWC-NC lifetime member. She, Peggy Allen, and many other longtime club members guide the direction for the newer members and help identify needs within the community.
Today, members volunteer and work to generate funds for an annual Club Scholarship for a deserving Warren County student applicant to attend college. Each Christmas, gifts are donated to residents of Murdoch Center in Butner who have developmental disabilities. There is an emphasis on volunteering in the local schools and providing teachers with supplies that they regularly need to purchase themselves.
Each Thanksgiving, meals are prepared and delivered to community residents who are home-bound. Volunteering occurs with Habitat for Humanity, Warren County Memorial Library, 4-H, and planting for a local church. During the COVID pandemic, members delivered baked desserts to county service workers such as law enforcement, rescue, town hall, and county health staff. They also donated pet food to Animal Ark, the county’s animal shelter. Until the COVID restrictions were implemented in 2020, the club’s Annual Spring Luncheon has been enjoyed by many who want to help the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s club continue to fund the many services provided in the community.
In 2022, GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club members continue to follow the path of the early 1900s members who helped those who struggled during the Depression by providing clothing, medical supplies and financial assistance. Club members continue to work with issues like Education and Libraries, Environment, Civic Engagement and Outreach, Arts and Culture, Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention, and Health and Wellness.
