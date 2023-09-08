The Educational Council of Memorial Forest, Inc. Hecks Grove Community Center partnered with three local churches for its first Annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway Event on Aug. 25.
This event provided more than 50 Warren County students with much needed school supplies donated by community members residing in the Hecks Grove Community Center living area as well as surrounding counties.
Volunteers collected, sorted, and packaged basic school supplies ranging from backpacks, composition journals, notebook paper, crayons, vinyl folders, markers, an assortment of writing utensils, water bottles, earbuds, glue sticks/ liquid glue as well as some teacher supplies.
School supplies backpacks were distributed on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Hecks Grove Community Center, located at 3031 Highway 401 South, Warrenton.
Participating volunteers included Anirl Alston, Minister Barbara Alston, Laura Davis, Dr. Celestine Reams and Maddie Davis, event chairperson, from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Celestine Jones from Victorious Apostolic Ministries and Lemira Jones from Mitchell Baptist Church.
