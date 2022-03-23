During its March 22 meeting, the Warren County Board of Education voted to make face masks optional for both students and staff members on school property and transportation. The action went into effect immediately.
The school system announced that students who are exposed to COVID-19 will be required to wear well-fitting masks at all times at school, including on school transportation, and when outdoors, for 10 days after their most recent exposure to COVID-19.
