Editor’s note: The following tribute is adopted from remarks made during the unveiling of the historical marker honoring Dr Julian Haywood on Oct. 21, 2022, by Augustus Oliver Grant, MD, Ph.D., professor of Medicine and vice dean for Faculty Enrichment, Duke University Hospital. This year, Celebrating Black History, presented by the Warren County Chapter, NAACP, will focus on “Stories of and about Our Elders.”
Dr. Lyman Henderson extended this kind invitation to join in the celebration of the inauguration of the L. Julian Haywood historical marker. The invitation came with the strict admonition that my comments be brief. I speak from the perspective of someone who knew Dr. Julian Haywood personally, meeting him at professional society functions, punctuated by meeting him and his wife at the Raleigh-Durham Airport or on a scientific and goodwill mission to the Pan African meeting in Cameroon. I have read several versions of his resume and concluded that I faced an almost hopeless task of speaking about this humble giant of American cardiology in two minutes.
I’ll narrow my comments to a simple question: What has been the impact of Dr. Haywood’s career on American cardiology? Picture a sixty-year-old patient admitted to the hospital with a heart attack and is placed on strict bed rest. A single nurse sitting at his bedside all day to monitor his radial pulse almost continuously watching for the slightest change in heart rhythm or a change in complexion, hoping not to miss the harrowing onset of ventricular fibrillation that gave five minutes to detect and respond.
That was what nurses had to do to care for their patients. Dr. Haywood recognized the inefficiency of such a system and made the disruptive suggestion that the relation between nurse and patient had to be transformed. Suppose we monitored the patient’s rhythm on an oscilloscope. There would be no need for the warm and caring hand of the nurse. We had just entered the age of computer learning when algorithms could recognize abnormal cardiac rhythms. Nurses could undertake other aspects of caring.
Out of a succession of his ideas, the coronary care unit or CCU was born. The special equipment and medications needed for acute cardiac care are all assembled in a single area. These units that were based on Dr. Haywood’s ideas now account for at least 10 percent of hospital beds in the US. CCUs proved critical in improving both acute cardiac and respiratory care. Hospital mortality rates in acute cardiac care were cut by more than 50 percent. Increasing complex cardiac operations could now be safely performed. As a tribute to his pioneering work in acute cardiac care, the CCU at Los Angeles County-University Southern California (USC) Medical Center is now named in his honor. His computerized analysis of electrocardiogram (EKG) was extended outside the CCU to all aspects of EKG analysis.
In 1963, Julian did a research fellowship with Sir George Pickering, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University. Sir George was one of the gadflies of cardiology. He questioned whether hypertension was a disease. Julian did take back that controversy with him on his return to USC. He asked whether the entity of hypertension had a special impact on the Black population. Working with community organizations, he helped to demonstrate the role that hypertension treatment could have in preventive cardiology.
As minorities attending the scientific meetings of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, we got together to reminisce, sharing our experiences during training and professional practice. Dr. Richard Allen Williams suggested we should form an association focused on the issues of cardiology in Blacks. Dr. Haywood was a founding member of the Association of Black Cardiologists and insisted that this should not be a social club but an academic association whose members present research papers, critically review developments that have an impact on minority health, and act as the starting block for young minorities to advance in the academic community at large. I advanced through the ranks of the Association of Black Cardiologists, ABC, eventually becoming its president. Ten years later, I became the president of the American Heart Association. It is to Dr. Haywood’s vision that I owe my role in American Cardiology.
Julian never forgot his roots in North Carolina. Thus, it is befitting that one of the greats of American cardiology is so honored in his childhood town today.
—Augustus Oliver Grant, MD, Ph.D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.