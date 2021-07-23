The board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Warren County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,500.
Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 17, at noon.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“We are honored to offer grants to the wonderful nonprofits serving our local community,” said Richard Hunter, board president. “We know Warren County is stronger because of these organizations, and we’re grateful to support them.”
For more information, contact Kelly Lee, NCCF program officer, at klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website atnccommunityfoundation.org.
The Warren County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The WCCF was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership to assist Warren County.
The WCCF board advises the Warren County Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Warren County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Hunter, board members include: Barbara Brayboy (vice president), Linda Browne (secretary), Bob Lesser (treasurer), Sears Bugg, Jennifer Franks, Chalis Henderson, Cheryl Reddish, Susan Thompson, Candy White and Jason Young.
