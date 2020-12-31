The Norlina Volunteer Fire Department presented awards to two members earlier this month. Above, Fire Chief Houston Carter, center, presents the Fire in the Belly Award to Jonathan Roberson, left, and the Fireman of the Year Award to D.K. Trotman, right. The Fire in the Belly Award is given to a newer member based on participation, drive and the fire they have to learn and get better at the job as determined by the chiefs. The Fireman of the Year Award is voted on by the firefighter peers.
