The Warren Record will continue its tradition of publishing children’s letters to Santa Claus in a special Christmas edition.
The keepsake will include letters to Santa from children through grade five as well as holiday greetings from area businesses.
This year, the newspaper is asking parents to email their children’s letters to Santa. Type the letter in the body of an email along with the child’s name, age and town where he or she lives. Please email lweldon@warrenrecord.com.
The newspaper asks parents to email letters by Dec. 3 to ensure there is plenty of time to forward them to the Jolly Ole Elf at the North Pole!
