On June 18, Lucille Williams Little, a native Warren County resident, enjoyed a surprise pre-birthday celebration along Main Street in Warrenton.
Her nine children and some of her 108 grandchildren (five generations), family and friends cheered her on as she rode in her grandson’s decorated Jeep.
She was overjoyed to have celebrated her 90th birthday in her beloved hometown. Mrs. Little celebrated her actual birthday on July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.