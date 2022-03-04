The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board and Duke Energy will host a regional economic Development Summit addressing the changing dynamics of the post-pandemic workforce.
Vision 2022 is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Kirby Cultural Arts Complex in Roxboro. The event will feature panelists and guest speakers covering a range of issues, including workforce transformation and the post-pandemic economy, the age of the Great Resignation, preparing the talent pipeline and more.
The keynote speaker will be Peyton Holland, national speaker and consultant, and executive director of the National Technical Honor Society. He will be speaking on how to grow the workforce in a time when skills is hard to find, opportunities are plentiful for jobseekers and results are needed immediately. In his talk, Peyton will help develop an understanding of the career identity crisis 40 years in the making and the role it plays in today’s immediate workforce needs. He will guide participants to develop solutions to find their future workforce as they explore the importance of clarity and power of story.
NC Secretary of Commerce Machelle Sanders will offer comments at the event, along with Tom Barkin, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and Ted Abernathy, managing partner with Economic Leadership, LLC (joining virtually).
Registration is required and may be completed at https://www.kerrtarcog.org/vision-2022/ by March 21. The first 50 to register will receive a free copy of “When the Boomers Bail” by Mark Lautman. The event is designed for any who has a stake in the economic future of the workforce, specifically human resources, hiring managers, educators, government employees, small business owners, executive directors, CEOs and others.
Collaborative partners include the Warren County, Franklin County, Granville County, Person County and Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commissions; Granville County, Roxboro Area and Henderson-Vance County Chambers of Commerce; Vance-Granville and Piedmont Community Colleges.
